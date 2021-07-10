Rymer takes three-stroke lead into final round of Winnebago County Am

Rymer takes three-stroke lead into final round of Winnebago County AmUpdated
ROCKTON (WREX) — Cody Rymer shot a 65 (6 under par) at Macktown Golf Course in round one of the Winnebago County Am to take a three-stroke lead heading into the final round on Sunday.
LEADERBOARD:
- Cody Rymer - 65
- Chris Beto - 68
- Adam Tobias - 69
- Matt Marinaro - 70
- Ian Scott, Ken Lee, Dan Welsh - 71
- Matt LaMarca, Matt Smith, Brian Poulisse, Todd Lowtharp - 72
- Ryne Sadler, Peter Junor, Ryan Arnold, Grant Romine, Garrett Ralston, Adam Miller - 73