Rymer takes three-stroke lead into final round of Winnebago County Am

Updated
Last updated today at 10:46 pm
10:39 pm Top Sports Stories
Rymer Web

ROCKTON (WREX) — Cody Rymer shot a 65 (6 under par) at Macktown Golf Course in round one of the Winnebago County Am to take a three-stroke lead heading into the final round on Sunday.

LEADERBOARD:

  1. Cody Rymer - 65
  2. Chris Beto - 68
  3. Adam Tobias - 69
  4. Matt Marinaro - 70
  5. Ian Scott, Ken Lee, Dan Welsh - 71
  6. Matt LaMarca, Matt Smith, Brian Poulisse, Todd Lowtharp - 72
  7. Ryne Sadler, Peter Junor, Ryan Arnold, Grant Romine, Garrett Ralston, Adam Miller - 73
Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

