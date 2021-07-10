Rivets walk-off on Woodchucks to push win streak to three

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Brian Fuentes drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Rivets to a 6-5 win on Saturday night. Rockford overcame a 5-1 deficit to take down the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Rivets scored three of their six runs in the sixth inning, which gave Rockford momentum towards the end of the game.

The Rivets look to sweep the Woodchucks as the two teams faceoff once again Sunday at 3:05 at Rivets Stadium.