Rivets walk-off on Woodchucks to push win streak to three

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Brian Fuentes drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Rivets to a 6-5 win on Saturday night. Rockford overcame a 5-1 deficit to take down the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Rivets scored three of their six runs in the sixth inning, which gave Rockford momentum towards the end of the game.

The Rivets look to sweep the Woodchucks as the two teams faceoff once again Sunday at 3:05 at Rivets Stadium.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

