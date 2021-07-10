NOTEBOOK: For English fan, Euro 2020 offers a sliver of hope

LONDON (AP) — England gave the world soccer, but the country’s passionate fans have spent decades experiencing the same abject heartbreak as the followers of others sports teams that tried to break what felt like a curse, season after season. This year, England’s national team is competing in the final of its first major tournament in 55 years. Like other obsessed English fans, AP’s deputy director of international photography remembers every time in his life he dared raise his hopes only to see them replaced by a familiar bitter taste. But when England faces Italy on Sunday in the European Football Championship final, he will allow himself to believe again.