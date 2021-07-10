Myanmar caught off guard as cases surge, oxygen dwindles

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar is facing a a rapid rise in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of oxygen supplies just as the country is consumed by a bitter and violent political struggle since the military seized power in February. Under Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader ousted by the military, Myanmar had weathered last year’s surge by severely restricting travel and securing vaccines from India and China. Her ouster came less than a week after the first jabs were given to health workers. After the takeover, people shunned military hospitals and medical workers spearheaded a popular civil disobedience movement. Myanmar new rulers have ordered oxygen plants to work at full capacity, including converting industrial oxygen for the needs of patients.