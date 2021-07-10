Malta requires visitor vaccination proof to curb new cases

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The Mediterranean island nation of Malta is poised to become the first European Union member to require visitors to provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus. Starting Wednesday, visitors ages 13 and up must present a COVID-19 vaccination document that is recognized by Maltese health authorities. That means certification issued by Malta, the European Union or the United Kingdom. The EU’s green passport program certifies people who are vaccinated, but also those who have received a negative PCR test result or have recovered from COVID-19. But Malta has decided to only recognize those who are fully vaccinated in hopes of stemming a recent rise in confirmed cases.