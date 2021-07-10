Late night flea market running until midnight in Pecatonica

PECATONICA (WREX) — Visitors of the Pecatonica late night flea market can see quite the mix of goodies on Saturday.

If you are a night-owl, this flea market is perfect.

The market is open at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds from 3 P.M. until Midnight.

"Lots of people come out for a good time for an evening. It's a great evening. Good time to have fun. Look for bargains, treasures and lot's of flea's," Bob Zurko of Zurko promotions said.

Visitors can check out booths containing items like country Furniture, Great Signs, Old Toys, Fine Porcelains, China, Close-Outs, Fishing Lures, Folk Art, Sports Collectibles, Coins, Shabby-Chic, Crafts and much more.