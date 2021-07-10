Entrepreneurs work together to help business’ grow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first ever Entrepernuers expo and community social was held Saturday in Downtown Rockford.

The goal of the event was to bring business owners together and show off the work they have done.

Different items were on display ranging from crafts, clothes and even little kids were selling candy.

For Janene Stephenson, the owner and founder of the Woman's Entreprenuer Expo, the pandemic was tough as she was forced to be unable to work.

Stephenson says, like herself, people just needed some time to figure out their craft.

"They had their craft already they just didn't have the time to sit still and come forward and start doing their craft at home so when they had no choice, no where to go you know they started making stuff," she said.

Stephenson says the most popular crafts she saw being made during the pandemic were mainly candles and quilts.

As an entrepernuer herself, Stephenson has a message for people looking to become one as well.

"Stay focused, if it's your drive or your love that you want to do, don't let anything deter you."

"If you fail, then at least you've tried."

Stephenson's store is located at 607 W State St in Rockford.