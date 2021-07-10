Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats want to reinstate key sections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But they’ll have to win over the Supreme Court if they want to enact long-term change. The high court in 2013 struck down a section of the law that allowed the Justice Department to review voting changes in areas with a history of racial discrimination. The court narrowed another section of the landmark civil rights law in a ruling July 1. That adds to the already momentous challenge Democrats are facing as they look to get their bill through a narrowly divided Congress.