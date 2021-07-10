Chinese regulator halts Huya-Douyu game-streaming merger

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s market regulator has blocked the merger of Tencent-backed game streaming platforms Douyu and Huya following an anti-monopoly investigation. That’s as authorities ramp up scrutiny of some of the country’s biggest technology companies. The two platforms Huya and Douyu provide videogame live-streaming services akin to Twitch in the U.S. They are two of the largest companies of their kind in China. Both count gaming firm Tencent among their investors. Authorities say the merger would eliminate and restrict competition. The ban is the first instance of regulators prohibiting market concentration in the internet sector. The two companies had initially announced last October that they planned to merge.