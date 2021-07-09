Watchdog: 2 Trump EPA appointees defrauded agency of $130K

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by an internal watchdog says two high-ranking political appointees of Donald Trump’s at the Environmental Protection Agency engaged in fraudulent payroll activities that cost the agency more than $130,000. The actions included payments to employees after they were fired and to one of the two officials when he was absent from work. The report by EPA’s Office of Inspector General says former EPA chief of staff Ryan Jackson and former White House liaison Charles Munoz submitted “official timesheets and personnel forms that contained materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements,” The report was referred to the Justice Department, which declined to prosecute.