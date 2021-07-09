Sweden: New center-left govt presented without changes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has unveiled a two-party minority coalition government after getting the nod earlier this week to form a new government. In line with constitutional procedures, Lofven announced in Parliament on Friday the names of his 22-member team selected from his own Social Democrats and the Greens. No new ministers were included in the new center-left coalition. Prior to announcing the names, Lofven addressed Thursday’s “tragic plane accident” west of Stockholm, in which nine people were killed. On Wednesday, Lofven won support in parliament to form a government after he lost a no-confidence vote last month.