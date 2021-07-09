SURPRISE DELIVERY: Local woman who thought she had abdominal pain gives birth to baby girl

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Talk about a life-changing surprise.

A pregnant woman goes to the doctor for abdominal pain, but soon found out it was a little person inside ready to make her grand entrance.

Most people know their baby's due date, but when that baby is ready there's no holding back.

"Her original due date was July 22nd so here we are sitting here with probably still another couple weeks to go," Father of Newborn, David Graffy said. "Kind of surreal thinking that she should still be in Kari's womb for another couple weeks,"

Kari and David Graffy got an unexpected surprise on June 11th. Their newborn baby girl Hailey was born 6 weeks early at Mercyhealth Roscoe Clinic.

"I was scared to be honest," Mother of Newborn, Kari Graffy said. "I was scared I did not know I was in labor,"

Kari was shocked because a week prior she got her appendix removed.

"She came back exactly a week later and was having abdominal pain I thought it might be some pain related to the surgery one way or the other turns out it was active labor," Obstetrician-Gynecologist for Mercyhealth, Dr. Gregory Granzeier said.

In his 25 years on the job, it was Dr. Granzeir's first delivery outside a hospital. Without his normal labor and delivery tools he had to improvise.

"Kind of interesting I was just using one of our doppler's with one hand, holding it up on Kari's belly to listen to her baby's heartbeat as she was in labor," Dr. Granzeir said.

With the delivery being unexpected, it was a race against the clock for Hailey's dad.

"Unfortunately hit pretty much every red light on the way there," David Graffy said. "So I was a little bit late getting there but I got there in time to see Hailey's umbilical cord be cut,"

Hailey spent 15 days in the NICU.

"I was wreck," Kari Graffy said. "I was a wreck when we left the hospital without her,"

Although it's been an emotional rollercoaster, mom and baby are both healthy.

The Graffy family says their son Jackson is happy to be a big brother, and they're thankful to all the nurses and doctors who helped care for their baby girl.