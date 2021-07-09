”Sorry’ don’t bring my baby back’ Rockford family begs for violence to stop after losing one of their own to a shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Robert Smith knew something was wrong when he got a call at 7:00 a.m. on June 2.

"My phone rang at seven, and I never have anyone calling me at seven in the morning," Robert said. "Seven in the morning, it can't be good."

Robert was right. His nephew Jaz Smith was shot near Meadow Court in Rockford. A week later on June 9, he passed away.

Jaz Smith passed away on June 9. He was 29 and a father of 5.

The family hosted a prayer vigil and balloon release to honor Smith's life which Jaz's mother Anita says was full of loving others, and the occasional game of basketball when he found the time.

"He was a good kid," Anita said. "He had a loving heart. He loved basketball and people loved him."

For Robert, Jaz always found time to help a friend or family member in need.

"I ordered some furniture, and dumped the box," Robert said. "It must have gone into 100 pieces, and Jaz had it all put back together in 45 minutes. He was a smart kid."

But Anita doesn't want Jaz's memory to end with Friday's prayer vigil. She hopes her and her family's pain pushed Rockford to end a long stretch of gun violence.

Jaz Smith's family released balloons to remember his life

"Think before you needlessly take someone's life," Anita said. "Now the guy is in prison saying he's sorry, but sorry don't bring my baby back."

Jaz's legacy lives on after his death. He was a registered organ donor, so his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and blood gave seven people in the Midwest life.