Search for missing Wisconsin couple turns up human remains

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The search for a missing Windsor couple has taken a turn. Dane County sheriff’s officials say interviews with the couple’s family, friends and neighbors led them to a property where they discovered human remains. The remains have not been identified. The couple’s adult son has been arrested and accused of providing false information to investigators. The son reported his parents were missing on Wednesday morning. He said they had planned to spend the 4th of July weekend at their cabin in Langlade County but never came home. Deputies searched the cabin but found nothing.