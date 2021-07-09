Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine

PARIS (AP) — Paris police have released rapper Lil Baby from custody after fining him for having cannabis in his car. Paris’ prosecutor’s office made the announcement on Friday. He had been stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained. Lil Baby’s arrest on Thursday on one of the French capital’s most upscale avenues shocked fans of both high-profile Americans, in town for Paris Fashion Week. Plainclothes police stopped Harden, Lil Baby and his bodyguard because a strong smell of cannabis was coming from their car, according to a French police official. The singer and bodyguard were taken into custody and released Friday morning after being handed fines.