One person airlifted after crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA (WREX) — One person is hurt following a crash in Caledonia Friday morning.

Details are limited, but it happened on IL-173, roughly 2 miles east of the I-90/IL-173 exit.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office did tell 13 WREX there was one vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was being airlifted to a hospital by helicopter for their injuries. The sheriff's office did not say how severe the injuries are.

Traffic in the area is being delayed.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

