Officers shoot man while trying to arrest him in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old man has been shot and wounded after pointing a gun at a group of law enforcement officers in Chicago. Police Superintendent David O. Brown says the shooting occurred Friday morning as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant on the man for criminal sexual assault with a firearm. Brown says the man wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers. Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man fired any shots. He is hospitalized in grave condition.