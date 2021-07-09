Skip to Content

Illinois reports 2,945 new COVID cases in the past week; 57% of residents fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Nearly 3/4 of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,945 new cases of the virus in the past week. The state also reported an additional 53 COVID-19-related deaths in the past week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,395,497 cases and 23,297 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of last night, 430 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 91 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 2-8, 2021 is 1.7%.

A total of 12,768,842 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  

