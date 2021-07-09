Dutch court keeps suspects in custody over reporter shooting

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Two men suspected in the shooting of a celebrated Dutch crime reporter appeared in court and were ordered to stay in custody for another two weeks, while doctors were still fighting to save the journalist’s life in an Amsterdam hospital. Peter R. de Vries was shot in the head while walking to his car on Tuesday night. The attack raised concerns around Europe about journalists’ safety. A ceremony in de Vries’ honor was held Friday afternoon at Amsterdam’s Westerkerk church. Police identified the suspected shooter as a 21-year-old Dutchman; a 35-year-old Polish man is accused of driving the getaway car. The court ruled to keep them in custody for another 14 days while the investigation continues.