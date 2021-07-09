Daily storm chances ahead as cooler temperatures remain in place

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get used to occasionally soggy weather. Daily storms could visit the Stateline as temperatures stay slightly cooler.

Staying cooler than average:

Instead of the usual middle of summer weather, Friday and beyond remain below 80 degrees. This kind of weather is a little more like late May rather than the middle of July.

Friday warms back up into the middle 70s, leaving us around 10° below average. Saturday gets closer to 80°, yet likely falls short. Sunday returns to the lower to middle 70s, then Monday attempts to get back to 80° again.

Cooler weather sticks around for a while.

At night, lows return to the 60s, but on the lower end of that range. The nights should still be cool even with a little more warmth moving forward.

Summer temperatures return starting Tuesday. Long term, the weather remains in the middle to upper 80s, so average weather doesn't stay away for long.

Showery times ahead:

A lot of rain is necessary before the drought conditions get out of our hair. In fact, Rockford is officially 10" below average for year to date precipitation amounts. A small dent could be made in that deficit through the next seven days. There are a couple chances for rain that hopefully bring much needed rain for farmers and gardeners in the Stateline.

Friday gets the rainy pattern started, though most spots may end up staying dry. Scattered showers and storms early Friday give way to more development by the evening. The best chance for rain to end the work week stays south and west of Rockford. In areas north and east of a line from Galena to Dixon, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible through the weekend.

Strong to severe storms may brew up to our southwest Friday evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding are all threats from Iowa to south-central Illinois. Lee County may be right on the fringe of the severe threat, but the risk there remains isolated for now. Most locations won't have to worry about the storms.

The outlook for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.

Later on in the weekend, rain mostly stays away from the Stateline at the start. Saturday looks to be the day to get the outdoor activities and chores in, at least for now.

Rain showers slowly move in Saturday night through Sunday. We may not see a washout for the end of the weekend, but be ready for soggy stretches.

More scattered showers and storms are possible again early next week as the weather heats back up.