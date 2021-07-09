China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi

BEIJING (AP) — China has ordered the removal from app stores of 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country’s largest ride-hailing service, citing violations of rules against collecting personal data. The Cyberspace Administration of China had already taken down the main Didi app pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the U.S. stock market last week. Chinese authorities said earlier this week they would step up supervision of companies listed overseas. The ruling Communist Party began tightening control over China’s fast-changing internet industries last year, launching anti-monopoly and other investigations. On Saturday, China’s market regulator blocked Tencent-backed videogame live-streaming platforms Huya and Douyu from merging in an anti-monopoly investigation.