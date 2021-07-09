Albania leader blames nationalism for EU expansion deadlock

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says he thinks a resurgence of nationalism in Europe is holding back plans to expand the European Union to include his country. A dispute between neighboring North Macedonia and EU-member Bulgaria over the origin of the Macedonian language has affected Albania’s accession bid. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Friday that Balkan nations were told “once upon a time” that EU membership would curb regional nationalism. He added while speaking at a conference near Athens, “Today, we are hostage to European nationalism. And this is sad.” Senior officials from the United States have warned that Western adversaries will continue to gain influence in the region if the dispute remains unresolved.