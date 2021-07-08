‘You’re destined for great things,’ Roscoe 13-year-old competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

WASHINGTON D.C. (WREX) -- If the word Gewgaw was said, and you had to spell it, could you? It has no language of origin and is pronounced a few different ways, gue-gaw, jew-jaw, goo-gaw, or jew-gaw.

Confused yet?

Gewgaw is the word that unfortunately knocked 13-year-old Avani Joshi out of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals. The Roscoe Middle School student made it to the top 9 in the finals, her first one.

"Avani this may be your last Scripps National Spelling Bee, but this won't be the last time we hear from you," said one of the judges. "You're destined for great things."

"Thank you so much for this opportunity," Joshi replied before walking off the stage. "We really needed the spelling bee this year and I'm really thankful for this opportunity, thank you."

When not spelling, the 13-year-old loves to be out in nature and loves her small town. A short feature about her played before she came up to spell the word where she highlighted Roscoe and what she does for fun.

Making the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals is a feat in itself, it means she is one of the top spellers in the country. In 2019, she tied for 370th.