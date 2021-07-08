Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa is carving a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake. One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, when a tree fell onto a car. And a spokesperson for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia says a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles on the base, hospitalizing about 10 people. A tropical storm watch extended up the East Coast to Massachusetts.