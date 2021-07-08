Top EU official says aid access to Syrians must stay open

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top EU official says that the potential closure of the only remaining border crossing through which humanitarian aid can enter parts of Syria held by anti-government insurgents would have “catastrophic” consequences for millions of civilians. Janez Lenarcic, EU commissioner for Crisis Management, on Thursday urged the U.N. Security Council to vote to keep the Bab al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and Syria operational and for other border crossings to be reopened. He made the comments during a visit to Bab al-Hawa ahead of a crucial July 10 vote at the Security Council on whether to keep the crossing open. Syria’s government and its ally Russia want the aid to start coming through government-controlled parts of the war-torn country.