Rockford woman is on a mission to save Greenwood Cemetery’s historic chapel

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Greenwood Cemetery is the cities oldest operating burial ground, first established in 1844, and is the final resting place of some of the most significant names in Rockford's history.



"Greenwood Cemetery is the final resting place of the founders, the educators, the inventors, the explorers, the movers and the shakers of the community, they are here," says cemetery executive director Kate Hutchins.

"If you ever get the chance to walk through you'll see all of these famous names that are so prevalent in our early history. It seems to surprise a lot of people that the names of these schools and streets and things like that are some of our early founders."

Each one was mourned and celebrated after their passing with services held in the cemetery chapel.



Built in 1887 by renewed architect Henry Lord Gay, the chapel is the cornerstone of Greenwood Cemetery. An architectural gem in its own right that is virtually unknown.



Over the decades, the building has fallen into disrepair, but Hutchins is on a mission to save it.



"Its such a shame that it has come to this point," says Hutchins.

"This is a hidden gem and people need to know that it is here. It holds such an important part of our community here in Rockford... to let time continue to eat away at it, I can't let that happen."

She's renewed a grassroots effort to breathe a new life into the property, restoring it to its former glory.

"Its a passion of mine to get his back to where its usable again."

The estimated cost to fully restore and renovate the chapel is $1.5 million and Hutchins says nearly all the funds will need to come from donations.



She says the cemetery and its board are looking into grant funding opportunities for the project as well.



"It's stood the test of time," says Hutchins, "it's 130 years old this year, it deserves to be revamped and brought back to life."



Local historian and Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum executive director, Samantha Hochmann, agrees.



"It's really important to preserve historic structures, like the chapel at Greenwood Cemetery, because these historic structures are really what help shape and define our communities unique character," says Hochmann.



To raise funds for the restoration, Greenwood has started to host walking tours of the cemetery, teaching locals about the history of its residents.



Hutchins and the cemetery plan to host more walking tours during the fall.



In the mean time, the cemetery is accepting donations to start the delicate restoration process. Click here if you would like to donate online through PayPal.



Click here for more information on the history of the chapel and Greenwood Cemetery.











