Rights groups hail jailing of South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Human rights groups have welcomed the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma, who is serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Zuma surrendered to authorities minutes before a midnight Wednesday deadline and is now at the Estcourt Correctional Center prison in KwaZulu-Natal province. The 79-year-old was convicted of contempt for defying a court order to testify at a judicial commission investigating allegations of corruption during his presidency from 2009 to 2018. The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was pleased Zuma is in custody but criticized him for failing “to abide by the deadline set by the Constitutional Court, thus continuing a pattern of disregard for the rule of law and for our constitutional democracy.”