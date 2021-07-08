Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official and Iranian media say the Taliban have taken control of another one of Afghanistan’s key border crossings, this time with Iran. It’s the third border crossing the insurgents have taken in the past week, after previously seizing crossings with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Afghan official says the Taliban on Thursday took control of the Islam Qala crossing point in western Herat province. Iranian media say Afghan soldiers fled their posts, crossing into Iran for refuge. Islam Qala is a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran. The seizure comes amid a Taliban surge as U.S. troops complete their pullout from Afghanistan.