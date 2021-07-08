Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has reached an agreement to purchase an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel and to increase its exports to the occupied West Bank from $160 million a year to around $700 million. The agreements were concluded during a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers on Thursday. They signal improved relations with Israel’s new government following years of strained ties under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Safadi called for renewed efforts to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Lapid called Jordan an “important neighbor and partner,” and said Israel would work to strengthen ties and expand economic cooperation.