Israel says it’s targeting Hamas’ cryptocurrency accounts

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will begin seizing cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian Hamas group to raise money for its armed wing. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered security forces to seize the accounts after a joint operation “uncovered a web of electronic wallets” used by Hamas to raise funds using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The ministry says Hamas has been waging an online campaign to raise donations for its military wing, efforts that accelerated after the 11-day Gaza war in May. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are favored for illicit transactions because they are perceived as hard to trace.