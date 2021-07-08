Israel levels West Bank home of Palestinian-American suspect

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. Israeli army troops leveled the two-story home of Muntasser Shalaby in the village of Turmus Ayya on Thursday with controlled explosions. Israel says Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed an Israeli student and wounded two others. Shalaby’s wife said they were estranged for several years. The entire family has U.S. citizenship. The Israeli Supreme Court upheld the demolition order in a decision last month.