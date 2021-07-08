ISBE launches year-long paid sabbatical for Illinois Teacher of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today launched a new year-long paid sabbatical for the Illinois Teacher of the Year as part of its commitment to elevating educators.

ISBE says the opportunity for the state's top teacher will elevate the prestige of the title and allow the Teacher of the Year to maximize their impact as Illinois’ ambassador for the teaching profession.

Justin Johnson, the 2021 Illinois Teacher of the Year and band instructor with Niles Township High Schools District 219 in Skokie, will focus his sabbatical next school year on inspiring and partnering with current and future teachers through speaking engagements, equity-focused professional development, and career guidance.

His efforts in Niles have helped the district increase its hiring of people of color by 200 percent over the last three years. Johnson also will use the sabbatical to mentor teachers, building upon his experience mentoring new teachers in District 219 for the past five years.

The sabbatical also presents a unique opportunity for one newly licensed educator who will serve in Johnson’s classroom as a one-year teaching fellow. The fellow will receive special one-on-one mentorship and expert instructional guidance from master teacher Johnson. Interested candidates endorsed in music education may apply online to District 219.

“Being named the Illinois Teacher of the Year was the honor of a lifetime, and now I’m excited to embark on this experience of a lifetime,” Johnson said. “I thank ISBE and Governor Pritzker for this incredible opportunity and look forward to serving as an ambassador for this profession that I love so much. The sabbatical will allow me to dedicate myself more fully to making an impact. I will use this experience to not only become a better teacher myself, but also to advance the teaching profession across the state during a pivotal time for our students and families.”

The Teacher of the Year has not received a paid sabbatical since 2009.