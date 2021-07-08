Prison escape: four inmates escape central Illinois jail

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WEEK) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s office is asking all residents of Lewistown, which is about 40 miles southwest of Peoria, and surrounding communities to lock their vehicles and houses, after four inmates escape the jail.

It all began Wednesday night, after correctional officers discovered an inmate missing from a cell block. It was later determined that four inmates had escaped.

Those inmates have been identified by the Fulton County Sheriff as 34-year-old Jesse Davis, 26-year-old Cody Villalobos, 36-year-old Zachary Hart, and 22-year-old Eugene Roets.

Davis is a 34-year-old Black male, who is 5’5”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff, Davis was in custody for possession of a weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice, possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine.

Villalobos is a 26-year-old white male, 6’0”, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is in custody on charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was revoked, possession of a controlled substance, resisting and obstructing a police officer, possession of a weapon by a felon, failure to appear on a pay order for DUI charges, and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Hart is a 36-year-old white male, 6’6”, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was in jail on numerous charges, including aggravated domestic battery, home invasion, possession of a stolen debit card, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon with no FOID, fleeing and eluding a police officer, obstructing justice, and failure to appear on a pay order for DUI charges.

Roets is a 22-year-old white male, 5’9”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was sentenced to seven years in the the Illinois Department of Corrections on May 15th, and was awaiting transfer there.

Roets faces numerous charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon with no FOID, criminal damage to state supported property, and aggravated battery.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Knox, Peoria, Fulton, and Mason County Sheriff’s office, along with the Illinois State Police, the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Havana, Lewistown, Canton, and Farmington Police Departments.

You are asked to call the Fulton County Sheriff at 309-547-2277 or 911 if your vehicle is missing, or if you see the inmates.

You are also asked not to approach them under any circumstances. They are to be considered armed and dangerous.

This story is still developing……………….