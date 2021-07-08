Exiled Turkish journalist attacked outside home in Germany

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish journalist who is critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government and has been living in exile in Germany was injured after being attacked. Erk Acarer, a columnist for Turkey’s independent Birgun newspaper, said in a video posted on Twitter that the attack occurred late Wednesday in the courtyard of his home outside of Berlin. He sustained some swelling on his head and was kept in a hospital for several hours for observation. Berlin police confirmed the attack. Acarer said that one of his attackers shouted in Turkish: “You will not write.”