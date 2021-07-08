Evers signs GOP-written state budget with $2B tax cut

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed the Republican-written state budget, enacting a spending plan that includes a $2 billion income tax cut. Evers, a Democrat who is running for reelection next year, signed the budget Thursday. However, he kept the income tax cut intact. Evers opted to go along with the GOP-written budget with some changes through his vetoes rather than killing the entire plan, a move that would have put $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding for K-12 schools in jeopardy. That money only comes to the state if funding for schools increases enough to meet federal requirements, which the budget as signed would do.