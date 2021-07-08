EU fines 4 German car makers $1B over emission collusion

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has fined four major German car manufacturers $1 billion because they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission-control systems. The European Commission said Thursday that Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars. Daimler wasn’t fined after it revealed the cartel to the EU Commission. It was the first time the commission imposed collusion fines on holding back the use of technical developments, not a more traditional practice like price fixing. Volkswagen says it is considering an appeal to the European Court of Justice.