Cloudy, cooler weather settles in ahead of weekend rain chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following Wednesday's stormy weather, a pleasant break in the heat and humidity is ahead.

Temperatures take a plunge:

Our average temperature for this time of the year is in the middle 80s. Lately, we've been nearly 10 degrees above that. For the rest of the week, we may stay closer to 10 degrees below average instead.

Thursday brings mostly cloudy, less humid, and much cooler weather to the table. Look for highs in the lower to middle 70s, giving us a taste of May weather briefly. The day remains dry and quiet, as northerly winds continue to pull in cooler and drier air.

Temperatures stay below average through the upcoming weekend.

The cooler airflow keeps going through the rest of the week. The less hot and humid conditions are aided by clouds and chances for rain.

Highs in the upper 70's are in the forecast through Sunday. After that point, we slowly heat back up into the middle to upper 80s. The 90° weather may stay out of the forecast, though we could get close a few days.

Unsettled pattern sticks around:

After a quiet Thursday, showers and storms may return to the Stateline for a few days in a row. As we've seen all spring and summer so far, don't get your hopes up for widespread rainfall. The activity still looks hit-or-miss through the weekend. The next few days won't be a washout either. There should be times each day that provide some dry weather.

Friday may start out dry, then a chance for scattered showers and storms moves in during the afternoon and evening.

Storms return just in time for Friday.

Saturday, for now, could be the driest of the next several days. Rain chances may mostly avoid the area until Saturday night. There is no need to cancel outdoor plans just yet Friday or Saturday. Just be sure to have an indoor plan in case storms keep you indoors.

On the opposite end, Sunday could be the rainiest of this stretch. Early signs point toward heavy rainfall developing, especially early in the morning.

Chances for scattered showers and storms linger into Monday, then the week may slowly dry out as conditions heat up.