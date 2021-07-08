Business groups, unions join together on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major business and union groups have formed a new coalition designed to add momentum for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that the Senate is expected to take up this month. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the AFL-CIO and trade groups representing manufacturers and retailers announced the coalition Thursday. The coalition’s formation comes as a bipartisan group of senators tries to craft a bill from a blueprint that aims to dramatically boost public works spending over the next five years. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the group’s words are “music to my ears.” Still, Buttigieg worries that “politics” could derail the effort.