8-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer unsure if he’ll be back

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has been beaten in straight sets by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals at the All England Club. Hurkacz won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court. Federer acknowledged afterward he isn’t sure whether he’ll be back. He turns 40 next month and never was able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall. That is tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one. Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov also reached the semifinals with wins Wednesday.