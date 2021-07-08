2-year jail sentence for golfer Cabrera over assault charges

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian golfer Ángel Cabrera has been sentenced to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner. The former winner of the Masters and the U.S. Open was convicted for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018. The 51-year-old Cabrera will serve his sentence immediately. The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest. Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January. Last month he was extradited from Brazil to his homeland.