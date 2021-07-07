Vaccinated state employees now eligible for new lottery drawing

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Frontline state employees with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can now win a variety of prizes from the State of Illinois.

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly on the frontlines throughout the pandemic and I’m thrilled to announce this new opportunity to encourage them to get vaccinated,” Gov. Pritzker said. “By further increasing state employee vaccination rates, we’re not just protecting our staff, we’re protecting our vulnerable residents in state facilities and our surrounding communities. Getting vaccinated is truly how we protect ourselves from new variants and put this pandemic behind us.”

Frontline employees can receive:

Cash bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000

State prizes like a choice among lifetime hunting and fisihing licenses, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum passes or memberships, and State Fair admissions and concert passes

First-class tickets to any domestic U.S. destination or coach tickets to any international destination on American Airlines

Home game tickets to cheer on the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Fire FC and St. Louis Cardinals

Employees need to have at least one vaccine does by July 12 to enter into the free drawing. Anyone who would take the vaccine but has a documented medical or religious exempted can also enter.

This drawing is in addition to the 'All In for the Win; promotion that automatically enters all vaccinated adults in a lottery to win $10 million.

More than 7.1 million Illinois adults, or 72.2 percent of the adult population, has at least one dose of the vaccine.