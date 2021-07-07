Three law enforcement agents shot in Chicago

CHICAGO (WREX/AP) — Two ATF agents and one Chicago Police Officer were shot early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported near the 22nd District station in the Morgan Park neighborhood on city's Far South Side.

One ATF agent was shot in the hand while the other was shot in the arm/torso area, according to officials.

The Chicago Police Officer suffered a graze wound to the back of the head. All three injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

All three law enforcement officers were in the same vehicle at the time of the shooting, police say. No arrests have been made.

This was 36th Chicago Police Officer who was shot or shot at, according to authorities.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago -- including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd -- over the long Fourth of July weekend.