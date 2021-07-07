Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest loses uncle in police crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The uncle of a teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd’s life in a video that helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car. Darnella Frazier said in a Facebook post that Leneal Lamont Frazier died early Tuesday after his vehicle was struck by the squad car that police said was pursuing another driver linked to several robberies. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner verified Leneal Frazier’s death Wednesday, listing the cause as “multiple blunt force injuries.” Frazier was not involved in the pursuit. His niece questioned why police were involved in a high-speed chase on a residential road. A police spokesman says the fleeing suspect is still at large.