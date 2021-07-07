South Africa’s ex-leader asks top judge to delay his arrest

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has launched a last-ditch bid to avoid prison by asking the country’s acting chief justice to delay an order for his arrest. Zuma’s lawyers have written to the country’s acting chief justice to issue an order postponing his arrest, which is to take place by Wednesday midnight as instructed by the country’s apex court, the Constitutional Court. Late Wednesday night, about 30 of Zuma’s supporters, young men, some wearing military-style camouflage, gathered at the entrance to Zuma’s home, in Nkandla in rural KwaZulu-Natal province. They sang songs in Zulu and danced and took directions from Zuma’s son, Edward, who wore a Zulu headband.