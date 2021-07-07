Small threat for severe storms remain as cold front marches through

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An approaching cold front is ushering in strong and potentially severe storms. Before enjoying a late week cooldown, a few hours of strong storms remain possible.

Severe potential through Wednesday afternoon:

Scattered showers and storms are like Wednesday, but mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. While widespread rainfall isn't likely, the potential for severe weather is worth taking seriously. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, which is a 1 on a 1 to 5 scale. This potential sticks with the region through the evening hours, so be sure to have ways to get notifications just in case warnings are issued for your area. The Stateline has already seen one warning early in the afternoon and more could develop. Storms that do develop could pack a strong and damaging wind threat.

On top of the potential for strong storms, very heavy rainfall is a calling card for any of the storms that do develop. During the early afternoon, there have already been reports of localized flash flooding.

Quietening down briefly:

Thursday looks quiet and much cooler. Temperatures drop another 10 degrees, leaving us in the middle to low 70s for highs. The weather stays mostly cloudy and dry, then more rain and a little heat work in late in the week.

2 PM WED. TEMPERATURES: The cold front is already pulling in cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

More late-week storms:

After the big plunge, the temperatures stay steady for a few days. Temperatures range between the upper 70s and lower 80s into early next week. This is slightly cooler than average, but still summer-like.

Showers and storms could pop up again at the start and possibly at the end of the weekend. Scattered rain may slide in as early as Friday evening, then sticks around at times on Saturday.

Depending on how the next weather system tracks in, we may see more rain between Sunday and Monday. Monday has the better shot at rainfall between the two days. Temperatures return to the low 80s by that point. We likely remain in the middle to low 80s for an extended stretch.