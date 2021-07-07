Rockford City Market announces feedback from visitors through survey results

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For 2021, Rockford City Market organizers expanded its footprint for the outdoor season. According to a survey, the majority of visitors like the new look.

Rockford City Market put out a survey for feedback from visitors. The market says in four days, it got comments and suggestions from more than 220 people. Here were the results from the survey.

66 percent like the new footprint.

15 percent are unsure of the new footprint.

16 percent want more food and food truck options.

70 percent visit other downtown businesses.

The market says it is working on adding more food options, better line control, improved garbage pickup, and parking information and directions. Another survey will be released next week.

The Rockford City Market outdoor season continues on Friday from 3:30 - 8:30 p.m., at the City Market Pavilion.