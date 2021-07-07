Doctor: newspaper gunman couldn’t appreciate criminality

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A psychiatrist says the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper in 2018 could not appreciate the criminality of his conduct because he has a delusional disorder. Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis testified Wednesday that Jarrod Ramos’ delusional beliefs have a great deal to do with his criminal behavior. She said her conclusions were reached after about 17 hours of interviews with him. Defense attorneys contend Ramos had a consuming obsession that he was defamed by the Capital Gazette newspaper in a 2011 article about his guilty plea to harassing a former high school classmate online _ an article Ramos thought wrongly made him appear to be insane.