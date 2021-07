CALEDONIA (WREX) — The Boone County Coroner released the name of the man killed in a single car crash in the 1100 block of Cummings Road on Monday.

Kurt A. Logan, 54, of Poplar Grove, died from injuries related to the crash, according to the coroner.

The death is still under investigation by the Boone County Coroner's Office and the Boone County Sheriff's Department.