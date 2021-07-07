Pope, recovering well, had ‘severe’ narrowing of his colon

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis’ recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be “regular and satisfactory.” The Vatican also revealed Wednesday that final examinations showed he had a suffered a “severe” narrowing of his colon. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the 84-year-old pope was continuing to eat regularly following his Sunday surgery to remove the left side of his colon. He said final examination of the affected tissue “confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis.”