PHOTOS: Stateline residents share what they saw during Tuesday’s storm

Connie Carlson Mulford Crest Park
Connie Carlson
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Mulford Crest Park.
Storm Pic Sammi Statum Loves Park
Sammi Statum
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Loves Park.
Storm Pick Jillian Navarro Rockton
Jillian Navarro
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Rockton.
Storm Pic Jaime Doubek Machesney Park
Jaime Doubek
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Machesney Park.
Machesney Park Storm
Adam DeAses
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Machesney Park.
Storm Pic Ashleigh Lawler
Ashleigh Lawler
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Rockford.
Storm Pic Carmela Sigala Machesney Park
Carmela Sigala
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Machesney Park.
Storm Pic Laura Buffum Rt. 2 and 75
Laura Buffum
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm near routes 2 and 75.
Alyssa King Rockton
Alyssa King
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Rockton.
Storm Pic Wendy Palumino Machesney Park
Wendy Paulmino
Pictures of clouds rolling in during Tuesday's storm in Machesney Park.

(WREX) — Parts of northern Winnebago County was under a tornado warning for roughly 40 minutes on Tuesday.

The storm was north of Rt. 173. While there were some funnel clouds, no tornado

Take a look at the photos above to see what viewers were seeing across the area.

If you have photos you'd like to share with us, please join the 13 Weather Authority Photo Community group on Facebook! We share viewer photos on-air and online!

